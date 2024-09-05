KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Cold Front Joneses with NFL Opener

Happy Game Day Blog Readers-

Mother Nature is a die-hard Chiefs fan, and she's determined to be front and center for the season opener. While she's decided to hold back on the rain, she's planning to give everyone a chilly reception. Let's dive into the latest forecast to see where and when this sudden temperature drop might hit.

Temperature Drop

Tailgaters, fire up the grills! It's gonna be a scorcher for kickoff, so stay hydrated and wear your Chiefs gear with pride. But don't worry, Mother Nature has a surprise in store. As the game progresses, a cool front will roll in, delivering a refreshing change that'll have you reaching for your favorite Chiefs hoodie tomorrow. It's like Mahomes throwing a perfect spiral – just when you think the heat is unbearable, the weather cools down to the perfect temperature.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

Rain Potential

While widespread rain isn't expected, there's a chance of isolated showers or light rain in some areas. Let's break down what's happening with this weather system.

This land-based front is coming in from the north, meaning it has to work with the existing moisture supply. To the south, a stationary front is holding onto Gulf moisture, while low pressure to the southwest is adding a wedge of dry air just south of Kansas City. This combination could lead to some localized precipitation.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

So what does it have?

While soil moisture is currently limited, atmospheric moisture levels are sufficient for localized rain and maybe some storms. Dew points in the mid-60s indicate the potential for showers, but the lack of a sustained moisture source suggests that any precipitation will be brief. While isolated lightning and thunder are possible, the overall risk of severe weather is low.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

So just know there's enough moisture in the air for a quick downpour, but it's not enough to sustain constant rain. Think of it like a quick rain delay – a brief interruption before the real action begins. Timing for rain right now is looking 5-8 pm and I am hopeful that by 8-9 pm the front should be well southeast of Kansas City.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

Here is a look at what radar could look like by 7:20 pm. Keep in mind his is one models output and the location of individual showers or small storms will vary but the chance for them to be around the Metro is there by kickoff.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

Keep in mind Wes Peery will be out live monitoring game day conditions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead and I will be back in the studio doing the same. So follow us both on social media to stay up to date with the latest today as showers and storms approach! And make sure to send Wes some good tailgates to check out, you all know how much he loves his BBQ!

GOOOOOO CHIEEFFFFFFFFFFFFFFSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!

