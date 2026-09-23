KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Comfortable weather is here to stay for the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The season of fall officially began at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, and the Kansas City area had perfect weather for it. In fact, we'll be enjoying fall-like conditions for the rest of the week!

Temperatures will drop back into the 50s once again to start off Wednesday. After a cool morning, the afternoon should shape up to be nearly perfect. Low humidity, comfortable temperatures, and partly cloudy skies giving way to more sunshine by the afternoon. Get outdoors and enjoy if you get the opportunity!

KSHB

Thursday will be very similar, with potentially just a few more clouds compared to Wednesday. It's also going to feel incredibly refreshing.

KSHB

Rain chances return late Thursday into Friday morning, continuing off and on into Saturday.

We'll have a better idea of the timing and placement of the rain as we get closer, but for now, rain can't be ruled out at any point on Friday or Saturday. I don't expect severe weather with this round of rain, likely just a few rumbles of thunder possible as the showers roll through.

KSHB

Rain chances should wrap up by Sunday morning, before temperatures make a return to the 80s by the afternoon. Humidity will increase as well, likely making it feel a bit muggy heading into the work week.

KSHB

You can expect a steady increase in humidity throughout the week, going from the "nice" category to the "humid" category by Friday.

KSHB

Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s into next week. It should be a relatively mild, if not a bit warm, start to the month of October.

KSHB

Have a question about the forecast? I'd love to hear it! Reach out to me, and I'll answer your questions on this weather blog.

KSHB Ask Jade

I hope you get to enjoy the nice weather! Have a great week.

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