KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Comparing Mahomes, Josh Allen in cold weather games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Happy Red Friday Chiefs fans —

Here we go. It is officially time for the AFC championship, or Arrowhead invitational.

But before we get too far into this blog, I have to be completely transparent, this meteorologist was born in Buffalo, New York, and, well, the Mafia runs deep in my family. But don't worry; science always comes first, so let's break down that cold weather stats ahead of the game this weekend.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

So first and foremost, let's get you prepared for the game — here's what you need to know about weatherproofing your gear at GEHA Field at Arrowhead.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

LINK | Chiefs fan info for Sunday's game

So let's take a look at how two of the best QBs in the NFL perform when temperatures fall below freezing — spoiler alert, Josh Allen has played quite a few more games in cold weather this season; I mean, their home field is in one of the snowiest cities in the United States.

When it comes to cold games this year for Patrick Mahomes, there has only been one!

Josh Allen

1/19/25: Baltimore at Bills

Passing yards: 126 Completed: 16/22 Passing 1st downs: 6 Yards per pass: 5.5 1/12/25: Broncos at Bills

Passing yards: 261 Completed: 20/26 Passing 1st downs: 11 Yards per pass: 9.3 12/1/24: 49ers at Bills

Passing yards: 152 Completed: 14/18 Passing 1st down: 7 Yards per pass: 8.4

Josh Allen Summary

Passing yards: 179 avg

Completed: 50/66 total (76%)

Passing 1st downs: 8 avg

Yards per pass: 7.7 avg

Patrick Mahomes Summary

(1/18/25: Houston at Chiefs)



Passing yards: 162

Completed: 16/25 (65%)

Passing 1st downs: 7

Yards per pass: 5.8

So Josh Allen not only completes more passes in the cold, he throws more yards, completes more passing 1st downs, and gains more yards on average when he throws and the temperature is below freezing. But we all know what happened the last time these two teams faced off in the AFC Championship — Mahomes made his magic happen.



Next week

After this weekend we will shake the cold weather and kick off a nice and honestly well deserved warming trend.

The average temperature for this time of year is 39-degrees and we are looking to push temps 5-10-degrees above normal for about a week.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

Whenever we see an extended warm trend like this for the Great Plains we usually turn off the snow machine aka the jet stream.

The jet next week will lift north into Canada and allow for the snow machine to push into New York and New England.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

But there is a signal we are keeping an eye on — a low that will develop off the Rockies and just pulled north into the jet as well as tap into some Gulf moisture. This is looking likely around Jan. 31. Because we are warming up this system could have a mix of precip involved and will also end our warming trend.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

So as we bundle up to cheer on the Chiefs (or the Bills), keep warm weather thoughts in your mind and don't forget to be kind to each other.

