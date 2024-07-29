KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Melting point madness, the Nocturnal Shift

Get set to sweat blog readers —

We've officially kicked off the hottest week of the year (so far) here in Kansas City.

We are under an excessive heat warning until Thursday at 7 p.m. as our heat index could soar to near 115 degrees for a four-day stretch.

But we aren't alone — a big chunk of the heart of the country is melting.

The worst of this heat is expected to hit Kansas City, Wichita, St. Louis, Tulsa, Little Rock and Memphis.

KSHB

In Kansas City, our heat index is expected to be above 100 degrees until the sun goes down Thursday, Aug. 1, but keep in mind that Friday won't be all that much cooler.

The heat breaking is dependent on a low-pressure system that is currently impacting Vancouver, so it has a ways to go, and to be safe, don't plan on full heat relief until the weekend.

KSHB

Scattered evening thunderstorms are possible each day this week, but will provide little heat relief.

Some storms may produce gusty winds, but don't expect a soaking for your lawn. You'll want to stay on top of watering this week in more than one way!

Heat safety tips



Slow down: Reduce, eliminate or reschedule outdoor activities from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Dress for summer: choose loose-fitting and light colors

Eat light: Remember meats and dairy products spoil quickly in the heat

Hydrate: Drink when you aren't thirsty and focus on non-alcoholic/decaffeinated fluids. Don't forget about your pets!

Find A/C: Spend time indoors or visit cooling centers

Check on your people: children do not regulate their temperatures as well as adults and those over 65 are more prone to heat-related health impacts

Look before you lock: If you see a child unattended in a hot vehicle call 911

The Nocturnal Shift

It's going to be a hot week, so don't forget to find some grace as well.

And if the heat gets under your skin, like it does mine, well, those nocturnal hours will be your best bet to breathe a bit.

Just keep in mind overnight temperatures will be staying warmer as well, so your home's cooling demand will be up this week as well.

Sweltering summer nights limit our ability to cool off, prolonging heat stress and health-related risks as well.

So while we have some cool stellar sights tonight, it will still be quite warm even at midnight.

KSHB

Tonight, NOAA Space Weather has issued a geomagnetic storm watch July 29-31 for multiple coronal mass ejections from the sun.

A g3 watch means the Northern Lights will be possible overhead for areas just north of Kansas City and possible along the horizon as far south as Oklahoma for July 30.

KSHB

Also tonight in the night sky will be the peak of the southern delta aquriids.

While this meteor shower mainly favors the showern hemisphere, it does also favor glowing ionized gas trails.

So if the heat keeps you up tonight, you have a few things to try and see.

On Tuesday night, the alpa capricornid meteor shower peaks, but this one isn't worth trying to see because it barely produces five showers per hour.