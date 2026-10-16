KSHB 41 Weather | Blustery Friday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Drying out but a blustery Friday
- Patchy frost Saturday morning
- Sunny, cool weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Morning sunshine then clouds increase. Trending cloudy most of the day. Very blustery.
High: 51°
Wind: NW 15-25 G35 mph
Friday night: A clearing sky. Patchy frost develops after midnight.
Low: 36°
Wind: N 10-15 G20 mph
Saturday: Frost or freeze possible in the morning. Then sunny and cool.
Low: 36°
High: 58°
Wind: Light and variable
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