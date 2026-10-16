KSHB 41 Weather | Blustery Friday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Drying out but a blustery Friday

Patchy frost Saturday morning

Sunny, cool weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Morning sunshine then clouds increase. Trending cloudy most of the day. Very blustery.

High: 51°

Wind: NW 15-25 G35 mph

Friday night: A clearing sky. Patchy frost develops after midnight.

Low: 36°

Wind: N 10-15 G20 mph

Saturday: Frost or freeze possible in the morning. Then sunny and cool.

Low: 36°

High: 58°

Wind: Light and variable

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