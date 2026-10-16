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KSHB 41 Weather | Blustery Friday in Kansas City

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
FRIDAY AM WEATHER UPDATE
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Drying out but a blustery Friday
  • Patchy frost Saturday morning
  • Sunny, cool weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Morning sunshine then clouds increase. Trending cloudy most of the day. Very blustery.
High: 51°
Wind: NW 15-25 G35 mph

Friday night: A clearing sky. Patchy frost develops after midnight.
Low: 36°
Wind: N 10-15 G20 mph

Saturday: Frost or freeze possible in the morning. Then sunny and cool.
Low: 36°
High: 58°
Wind: Light and variable

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KSHB 41 Weather Kansas City