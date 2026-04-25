KSHB 41 Weather | Chance of scattered showers, thunderstorms this evening and night

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Increasing clouds today with a chance of scattered showers, thunderstorms this evening and night
- Sunday evening and Sunday night will bring back the chance for severe thunderstorms
- Next week should be cooler with less rain chances
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Increasing clouds with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5 PM.
High: 76°
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph
Saturday night: A few showers and thunderstorms with little to no threat of severe weather. If there is any severe weather it would be quarter sized hail from a few thunderstorms.
Low: 56°
Wind: E 10-20 mph
Sunday: A few showers and thunderstorms during the morning with little to no severe threat. Increasing chance of thunderstorms, some severe, later in the afternoon, evening and night.
High: 75°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
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