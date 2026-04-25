KSHB 41 Weather | Chance of scattered showers, thunderstorms this evening and night

WEATHER HEADLINES



Increasing clouds today with a chance of scattered showers, thunderstorms this evening and night

Sunday evening and Sunday night will bring back the chance for severe thunderstorms

Next week should be cooler with less rain chances

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Increasing clouds with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5 PM.

High: 76°

Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

Saturday night: A few showers and thunderstorms with little to no threat of severe weather. If there is any severe weather it would be quarter sized hail from a few thunderstorms.

Low: 56°

Wind: E 10-20 mph

Sunday: A few showers and thunderstorms during the morning with little to no severe threat. Increasing chance of thunderstorms, some severe, later in the afternoon, evening and night.

High: 75°

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

