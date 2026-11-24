KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Cloudy and colder Tuesday

Mostly cloudy and chilly through Thursday

Weekend warming trend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and colder.

High: 37°

Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. A calm, cold night.

Low: 26°

Wind: ENE-E 5 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A chilly day.

High: 40°

Wind: NNE 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

