KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cloudy and colder Tuesday
- Mostly cloudy and chilly through Thursday
- Weekend warming trend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and colder.
High: 37°
Wind: ENE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. A calm, cold night.
Low: 26°
Wind: ENE-E 5 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A chilly day.
High: 40°
Wind: NNE 5-10 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar