KSHB 41 Weather | Cold, quiet Christmas night; snow Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Cold & quiet tonight for post-Christmas travel

Light snow possible Tuesday into Wednesday with trace to 2" possible

Winter air is here to close out 2023

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy, gray and much colder.

Low: 28°

Wind: SSW 10-15 mph, gusts near 20

Tuesday: Flurries and light snow possible through the morning with moderate snow bands wrapping in through the afternoon.

High: 37°

Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusts near 20

Tuesday Night: Snow showers persist.

Low: 29°

Wind: S shifting N 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Light snow showers persist. Otherwise, it's mostly cloudy with a cold brisk wind.

High: 35°

Wind: N/NW 10-20 mph, gusts near 30

