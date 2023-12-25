Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Cold, quiet Christmas night; snow Tuesday

and last updated 2023-12-25 17:44:38-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cold & quiet tonight for post-Christmas travel
  • Light snow possible Tuesday into Wednesday with trace to 2" possible
  • Winter air is here to close out 2023

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy, gray and much colder.
Low: 28°
Wind: SSW 10-15 mph, gusts near 20

Tuesday: Flurries and light snow possible through the morning with moderate snow bands wrapping in through the afternoon.
High: 37°
Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusts near 20

Tuesday Night: Snow showers persist.
Low: 29°
Wind: S shifting N 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Light snow showers persist. Otherwise, it's mostly cloudy with a cold brisk wind.
High: 35°
Wind: N/NW 10-20 mph, gusts near 30

