KSHB 41 Weather | Drying and clearing out Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Drying and clearing out Friday

Weekend storms possible, mainly at night

Above normal temperatures continue

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Drying and clearing out. A pleasant afternoon with more sunshine.

High: 71°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Friday night: Mostly clear, cool, and calm.

Low: 48°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Saturday: Clouds increase, with an afternoon isolated shower possible. Then nighttime storms possible.

Low: 48°

High: 74°

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

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