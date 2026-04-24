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KSHB 41 Weather | Drying and clearing out Friday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB Thursday night weather
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Drying and clearing out Friday
  • Weekend storms possible, mainly at night
  • Above normal temperatures continue

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Drying and clearing out. A pleasant afternoon with more sunshine.
High: 71°
Wind: N 5-15 mph

Friday night: Mostly clear, cool, and calm.
Low: 48°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Saturday: Clouds increase, with an afternoon isolated shower possible. Then nighttime storms possible.
Low: 48°
High: 74°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph

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