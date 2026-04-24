KSHB 41 Weather | Drying and clearing out Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Drying and clearing out Friday
- Weekend storms possible, mainly at night
- Above normal temperatures continue
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Drying and clearing out. A pleasant afternoon with more sunshine.
High: 71°
Wind: N 5-15 mph
Friday night: Mostly clear, cool, and calm.
Low: 48°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Saturday: Clouds increase, with an afternoon isolated shower possible. Then nighttime storms possible.
Low: 48°
High: 74°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
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