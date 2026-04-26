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KSHB 41 Weather | Flash Flood Watch, severe threat this evening and tonight

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
SUNDAY MORNING WEATHER UPDATE
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • FLASH FLOOD WATCH tonight into Monday
  • Increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms after 2-4 PM
  • Periods of rain and thunderstorms tonight, ending early Monday
  • Damaging wind, hail and flash flooding are the main threats

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms after 2-4 PM
High: 75°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Sunday night: FLASH FLOOD WATCH. Periods of rain and thunderstorms, some may be severe. Damaging wind and hail are the main threats along with flash flooding.
Low: 63°
Wind: Variable and gusty

Monday: Rain and storms departing early in the morning then partly cloudy, breezy and warm. The eastern fringe of our area may see renewed development of storms in the afternoon.
High: 78°
Wind: SW 15-25 mph

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