KSHB 41 Weather | Flash Flood Watch, severe threat this evening and tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- FLASH FLOOD WATCH tonight into Monday
- Increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms after 2-4 PM
- Periods of rain and thunderstorms tonight, ending early Monday
- Damaging wind, hail and flash flooding are the main threats
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms after 2-4 PM
High: 75°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
Sunday night: FLASH FLOOD WATCH. Periods of rain and thunderstorms, some may be severe. Damaging wind and hail are the main threats along with flash flooding.
Low: 63°
Wind: Variable and gusty
Monday: Rain and storms departing early in the morning then partly cloudy, breezy and warm. The eastern fringe of our area may see renewed development of storms in the afternoon.
High: 78°
Wind: SW 15-25 mph
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