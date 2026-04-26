KSHB 41 Weather | Flash Flood Watch, severe threat this evening and tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES



FLASH FLOOD WATCH tonight into Monday

Increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms after 2-4 PM

Periods of rain and thunderstorms tonight, ending early Monday

Damaging wind, hail and flash flooding are the main threats

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms after 2-4 PM

High: 75°

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Sunday night: FLASH FLOOD WATCH. Periods of rain and thunderstorms, some may be severe. Damaging wind and hail are the main threats along with flash flooding.

Low: 63°

Wind: Variable and gusty

Monday: Rain and storms departing early in the morning then partly cloudy, breezy and warm. The eastern fringe of our area may see renewed development of storms in the afternoon.

High: 78°

Wind: SW 15-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

