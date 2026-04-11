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KSHB 41 Weather | Rain and thunderstorms this morning, north of KC, breezy and warmer

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KSHB 41 Weather Update
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Morning rain and thunderstorms across northern Missouri, a few showers/thunderstorms north KC
  • Breezy and warmer this afternoon, a few showers and thunderstorms possible
  • Good chance of rain, thunderstorms Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Morning thunderstorms in northern Missouri. Isolated showers and storms will be possible in our area through the afternoon.
High: 74°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Saturday night: Breezy and mild with a few showers and thunderstorms possible.
Low: 62°
Wind: S 10-25mph

Sunday: Breezy with a good chance of rain and thunderstorms mainly during the morning into the earl afternoon. The severe threat is low.
High: 70°
Wind: S 15-25 mph

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