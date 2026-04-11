KSHB 41 Weather | Rain and thunderstorms this morning, north of KC, breezy and warmer

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Morning rain and thunderstorms across northern Missouri, a few showers/thunderstorms north KC
- Breezy and warmer this afternoon, a few showers and thunderstorms possible
- Good chance of rain, thunderstorms Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Morning thunderstorms in northern Missouri. Isolated showers and storms will be possible in our area through the afternoon.
High: 74°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Breezy and mild with a few showers and thunderstorms possible.
Low: 62°
Wind: S 10-25mph
Sunday: Breezy with a good chance of rain and thunderstorms mainly during the morning into the earl afternoon. The severe threat is low.
High: 70°
Wind: S 15-25 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar