KSHB 41 Weather | Staying very warm into the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunny, warm Friday
- Toasty and dry all weekend
- Rain chances and cooler weather Tuesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Sunny sky. A very warm afternoon.
High: 87°
Wind: SSW 10-20 mph
Friday night: Clear, calm, and cool.
Low: 64°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Unseasonably warm.
High: 86°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Sunday: Another day with well above normal temps. High clouds.
Low: 62°
High: 87°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
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