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KSHB 41 Weather | Staying very warm into the weekend

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB Thursday night forecast
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny, warm Friday
  • Toasty and dry all weekend
  • Rain chances and cooler weather Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Sunny sky. A very warm afternoon.
High: 87°
Wind: SSW 10-20 mph

Friday night: Clear, calm, and cool.
Low: 64°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Unseasonably warm.
High: 86°
Wind: S 10-15 mph

Sunday: Another day with well above normal temps. High clouds.
Low: 62°
High: 87°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

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KSHB 41 Weather Kansas City