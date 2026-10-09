KSHB 41 Weather | Staying very warm into the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunny, warm Friday

Toasty and dry all weekend

Rain chances and cooler weather Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Sunny sky. A very warm afternoon.

High: 87°

Wind: SSW 10-20 mph

Friday night: Clear, calm, and cool.

Low: 64°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Unseasonably warm.

High: 86°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Sunday: Another day with well above normal temps. High clouds.

Low: 62°

High: 87°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

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Check out the current conditions in our area

