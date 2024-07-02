Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Very hot today with thunderstorms forming in the afternoon & evening

The severe threat increases across northern Missouri after 4pm
and last updated 2024-07-02 07:05:50-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Heat Advisory goes from 12pm-8pm today as heat index values get close to 110°
  • Severe thunderstorms initiate in northern Missouri late today, after 4pm, and bring the threat of strong winds, hail & an isolated tornado
  • More rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms carry into Thursday night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Very hot, humid and breezy. Thunderstorms develop along a front in the late afternoon and evening across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. These could turn strong to severe with wind, hail and a tornado possible, especially for areas north of 36-HWY.
High: 95° Heat Index: 105-115°
Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph

Tonight: Periods of rain and thunderstorms continue overnight. The severe potential dwindles after sunset, although periods of heavy rain will increase a concern of flash flooding.
Low: 67°
Wind: W to E-NE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: More rounds of rain and thunderstorms through the day. Severe threat is low. More rain will cause issues of flash flooding & aggravate our area rivers & creeks.
High: 80°

Wind: Light, E 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.