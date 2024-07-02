KSHB 41 Weather | Very hot today with thunderstorms forming in the afternoon & evening

WEATHER HEADLINES



Heat Advisory goes from 12pm-8pm today as heat index values get close to 110°

Severe thunderstorms initiate in northern Missouri late today, after 4pm, and bring the threat of strong winds, hail & an isolated tornado

More rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms carry into Thursday night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Very hot, humid and breezy. Thunderstorms develop along a front in the late afternoon and evening across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. These could turn strong to severe with wind, hail and a tornado possible, especially for areas north of 36-HWY.

High: 95° Heat Index: 105-115°

Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph

Tonight: Periods of rain and thunderstorms continue overnight. The severe potential dwindles after sunset, although periods of heavy rain will increase a concern of flash flooding.

Low: 67°

Wind: W to E-NE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: More rounds of rain and thunderstorms through the day. Severe threat is low. More rain will cause issues of flash flooding & aggravate our area rivers & creeks.

High: 80°

Wind: Light, E 5-10 mph

