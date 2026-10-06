KSHB 41 Weather | Warming up Tuesday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Much warmer Tuesday afternoon

Above normal temperatures

Rain chances next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: A cool morning then a warm afternoon under a sunny sky.

High: 82°

Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Clear, calm, and cool.

Low: 61°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm.

High: 84°

Wind: WSW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

