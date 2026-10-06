KSHB 41 Weather | Warming up Tuesday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Much warmer Tuesday afternoon
- Above normal temperatures
- Rain chances next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: A cool morning then a warm afternoon under a sunny sky.
High: 82°
Wind: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear, calm, and cool.
Low: 61°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm.
High: 84°
Wind: WSW 5-15 mph
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