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KSHB 41 Weather | Warming up Tuesday afternoon

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
TUESDAY AM WEATHER UPDATE
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Much warmer Tuesday afternoon
  • Above normal temperatures
  • Rain chances next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: A cool morning then a warm afternoon under a sunny sky.
High: 82°
Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Clear, calm, and cool.
Low: 61°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm.
High: 84°
Wind: WSW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
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KSHB 41 Weather Kansas City