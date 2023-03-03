Rain this morning, sunshine in the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain this morning, sunshine by afternoon

A touch of spring Sunday and Monday, highs 60s to near 70°

Winter cold returns next week



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Rain showers in the morning, ending around lunch, afternoon sunshine.

High: 52°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.

Low: 36°

Wind: South 5 mph

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny skies with overall calm weather.

High: 55°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies, warm and windy conditions.

Low: 38° High: 70°

Wind: S 10-25 mph, Gusts 45

