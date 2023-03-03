Watch Now
Rain this morning, sunshine in the afternoon

and last updated 2023-03-03 06:30:24-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain this morning, sunshine by afternoon
  • A touch of spring Sunday and Monday, highs 60s to near 70°
  • Winter cold returns next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Rain showers in the morning, ending around lunch, afternoon sunshine.
High: 52°
Wind: N 5-15 mph

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.
Low: 36°
Wind: South 5 mph

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny skies with overall calm weather.
High: 55°
Wind: W 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies, warm and windy conditions.
Low: 38° High: 70°
Wind: S 10-25 mph, Gusts 45

