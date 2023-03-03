Rain this morning, sunshine in the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain this morning, sunshine by afternoon
- A touch of spring Sunday and Monday, highs 60s to near 70°
- Winter cold returns next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Rain showers in the morning, ending around lunch, afternoon sunshine.
High: 52°
Wind: N 5-15 mph
Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.
Low: 36°
Wind: South 5 mph
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny skies with overall calm weather.
High: 55°
Wind: W 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny skies, warm and windy conditions.
Low: 38° High: 70°
Wind: S 10-25 mph, Gusts 45
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.