Temperatures recover in the upper 20s this afternoon after a bitter start

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Morning temperatures near 0° around Kansas City

Expecting sunshine and warmer temperatures this weekend with highs in the 40s

Low 50s settle in Monday before another cold snap mid next week

Dry weather expected for the next 7-10 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Not quite as cold and staying sunny. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. High: 28°

Tonight: Increasing clouds and breezy. Wind: S-SE to SW 10-20 mph. Low: 20°

Saturday: Clouds clear early and temperatures finally recover feeling so much better! Wind: SW to NW 5-20 mph. High: 43°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and nice for mid-January and playoff football! Wind: NW 10-25 mph. Low: 30° High: 43° Chiefs Kickoff Temp: 38°

