Watch
Weather

Actions

Temperatures recover in the upper 20s this afternoon after a bitter start

and last updated 2022-01-21 04:49:05-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Morning temperatures near 0° around Kansas City
  • Expecting sunshine and warmer temperatures this weekend with highs in the 40s
  • Low 50s settle in Monday before another cold snap mid next week
  • Dry weather expected for the next 7-10 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Not quite as cold and staying sunny. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. High: 28°

Tonight: Increasing clouds and breezy. Wind: S-SE to SW 10-20 mph. Low: 20°

Saturday: Clouds clear early and temperatures finally recover feeling so much better! Wind: SW to NW 5-20 mph. High: 43°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and nice for mid-January and playoff football! Wind: NW 10-25 mph. Low: 30° High: 43° Chiefs Kickoff Temp: 38°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.