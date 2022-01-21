Temperatures recover in the upper 20s this afternoon after a bitter start

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Morning temperatures near 0° around Kansas City
- Expecting sunshine and warmer temperatures this weekend with highs in the 40s
- Low 50s settle in Monday before another cold snap mid next week
- Dry weather expected for the next 7-10 days
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Not quite as cold and staying sunny. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. High: 28°
Tonight: Increasing clouds and breezy. Wind: S-SE to SW 10-20 mph. Low: 20°
Saturday: Clouds clear early and temperatures finally recover feeling so much better! Wind: SW to NW 5-20 mph. High: 43°
Sunday: Mostly sunny and nice for mid-January and playoff football! Wind: NW 10-25 mph. Low: 30° High: 43° Chiefs Kickoff Temp: 38°
