The bitter blast of cold air sticks around for awhile

Temperatures remain below average for the next 10 days
and last updated 2022-11-11 05:04:05-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The bitter cold air has arrived today
  • Temperatures remain well below average for the next week or two
  • Storm system brings a rain/snow mix to southern KS/MO Monday night & Tuesday, clipping parts of our area

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Lots of sunshine but staying very cold and windy. Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph. High: 37°

Tonight: Clear and very cold. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. Low: 20°

Saturday: Sunny but even colder. The wind stays gusty. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. High: 35°

Sunday: Feeling a little better as the wind dies down. Very cold out tailgating for the Chiefs game! Wind: N 10-15 mph. Low: 19° High: 41°

