The bitter blast of cold air sticks around for awhile

WEATHER HEADLINES

The bitter cold air has arrived today

Temperatures remain well below average for the next week or two

Storm system brings a rain/snow mix to southern KS/MO Monday night & Tuesday, clipping parts of our area

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Lots of sunshine but staying very cold and windy. Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph. High: 37°

Tonight: Clear and very cold. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. Low: 20°

Saturday: Sunny but even colder. The wind stays gusty. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. High: 35°

Sunday: Feeling a little better as the wind dies down. Very cold out tailgating for the Chiefs game! Wind: N 10-15 mph. Low: 19° High: 41°

