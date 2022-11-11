The bitter blast of cold air sticks around for awhile

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The bitter cold air has arrived today
- Temperatures remain well below average for the next week or two
- Storm system brings a rain/snow mix to southern KS/MO Monday night & Tuesday, clipping parts of our area
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Lots of sunshine but staying very cold and windy. Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph. High: 37°
Tonight: Clear and very cold. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. Low: 20°
Saturday: Sunny but even colder. The wind stays gusty. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. High: 35°
Sunday: Feeling a little better as the wind dies down. Very cold out tailgating for the Chiefs game! Wind: N 10-15 mph. Low: 19° High: 41°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.