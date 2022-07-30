Break from heat continues Saturday in Kansas City, a few showers are possible

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Around 80° today, warming to the mid and upper 80s Sunday along with more humidity

The high heat ramps up next week with highs well into the 90s along with high humidity

A few showers are possible today and Sunday, a few thunderstorms are possible Sunday night-Monday, but mostly dry the next seven-10 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and continued comfortable. A few showers are possible during the afternoon and evening. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. High: 80°

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few showers possible. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. Low: 67°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy during the morning, then more sun during the afternoon. It will be more humid as well with a slight chance of a shower. A few thunderstorms are possible Sunday night, especially across northern Missouri. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 87°

Monday: Mostly sunny. back to hot and humid. Slight chance for an evening/night thunderstorm, especially northern Missouri. Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph. Low: 70° High: 94°

