Break from heat continues Saturday in Kansas City, a few showers are possible

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Around 80° today, warming to the mid and upper 80s Sunday along with more humidity
- The high heat ramps up next week with highs well into the 90s along with high humidity
- A few showers are possible today and Sunday, a few thunderstorms are possible Sunday night-Monday, but mostly dry the next seven-10 days
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and continued comfortable. A few showers are possible during the afternoon and evening. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. High: 80°
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few showers possible. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. Low: 67°
Sunday: Mostly cloudy during the morning, then more sun during the afternoon. It will be more humid as well with a slight chance of a shower. A few thunderstorms are possible Sunday night, especially across northern Missouri. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 87°
Monday: Mostly sunny. back to hot and humid. Slight chance for an evening/night thunderstorm, especially northern Missouri. Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph. Low: 70° High: 94°
