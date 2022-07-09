Watch Now
Sun returns this afternoon, nice summer weather

and last updated 2022-07-09 08:02:22-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The clouds will clear, making for a nice Saturday afternoon with highs in the 80s
  • Sunday warms to near 90°, then low to mid 90s Monday
  • One main rain chance the next seven-10 days, Monday night-Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Becoming partly to mostly sunny. Wind: NE 5-15 mph High: 84°

Tonight: Clear, calm and comfortable. Wind: E 5-15 mph. Low: 66°

Sunday: Sunny and hotter. Wind: SE 5-15 mph High: 90°

Monday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a chance of thunderstorms at night. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph Low: 68° High: 94°

