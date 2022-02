KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Friday bloggers,

We are tracking three cold fronts and one big storm the next seven days.

Cold front #1 is just south of Interstate 80 as of noon Friday. It will blast through 3-5 p.m., and you will know when it does. Temperatures will drop fast this evening into the 20s with wind chill values in the single digits.

Details on cold fronts #2 and #3 and the big storm are in the four and a half minute video below.

Jeff Penner

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.