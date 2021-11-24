Weather Blog - A Cold Front Approaches & Our 1st Inch Predictions

Good morning bloggers,

Our Winter Weather Special is coming up a week from Thanksgiving night, on December 2nd at 6:30 PM.

The weather pattern continues to be a warm one, and today will be another mild day. Temperatures will once again warm into the 60s ahead of this cold front:

Cold Front Approaching

The cold front will stay north and west of KC with increasing clouds ahead of the front. There may be a few light rain showers near Kansas City this evening, but the best chance is around two counties south and east of the KC metro area as you can see below:

Forecast - 9 PM Tonight

A band of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will be increasing after the front passes through KC. The wind will shift to the north tonight and be quite gusty. Colder air will move in later tonight, and Thanksgiving Day is the one cold day in our forecast. Take a look at the entire nation in tomorrow's forecast. There will be no major weather problems nationwide.

Thankgiving Day

There is a ridge of high pressure, at the surface on Thanksgiving Day, that will stretch from north to south from western Minnesota south into eastern Kansas. This will allow the winds to become light on Thanksgiving night, so if you are going to the Plaza Lighting Ceremony, bundle up with a couple of layers and you will be fine. It will be close to 32 degrees for the event.

What is going on with this weather pattern? The new LRC continues to set up, and we are learning more each day. There is still little indication of our first snow on the models. I think it will happen with in the next 15 to 20 days.

Today is the last day that you can enter our snowflake contest. Here is where you go to enter:

Snowflake contest

There is no sign on the models of our first snow as this mild weather continues. The average first snow is December 14th, so let's see how this lines up in the next few weeks.

Our predictions:

1st Inch Predictions

Thank you for sharing in this weather experience. Good luck in the snowflake contest. And, have a Happy Thanksgiving. Stay with KSHB-41, and we'll keep you advised.

Gary