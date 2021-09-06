Weather Blog - A Great Labor Day & A Look At The Rest Of This Week

Good morning bloggers,

Happy Labor Day! The week will begin dry with a big warm-up, and there are a few weak cold fronts that we are tracking. One of those cold fronts will be on our doorstep tomorrow. And, there is a major hurricane harmlessly spinning over the Atlantic Ocean. Let's begin with Hurricane Larry.

Hurricane Larry

Hurricane Larry is a Category 3 hurricane with 120 mph sustained winds. Larry is a dangerous hurricane for any ships out there, but other than that this storm will likely veer away from Bermuda and stay out to sea and weaken later this week as it curves north.

Hurricane Larry Track

As Larry churns out over the Atlantic Ocean, the weather across the United States is rather calm to begin this week.

1 PM Forecast Tuesday

Gary