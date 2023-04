Good Saturday bloggers,

If you were getting used to 80° weather, you may have some issues this weekend. A strong cold front will move through today as we track a rather strong storm system out of the Rockies. This storm will bring severe weather and a snowstorm to the middle of the USA. But, what does this mean for KC and surrounding locations?

Details are in the six and a half minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.