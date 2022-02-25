Weather Blog: Wild February weather ride

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good morning bloggers,

It has been a wild ride and this week may have put the frosting on the cake. It was 71 degrees downtown on Monday, and 69 degrees at the Kansas City International Airport. And then, it dropped to 17 degrees by Tuesday afternoon.

The wild weather ride of February:

February Extremes

Each week has had a high of at least 57 degrees and each week has had a cold blast. Yesterday's 0.8 inches of snow at KCI has put us up to 15.4 inches for the season.

And, this morning it dropped to 5 degrees. March is looking like it will come in like a lamb next week, but beware of the ides of March. This weather pattern that is cycling regularly according to the LRC continues through the rest of winter, spring and summer. A new pattern will set up next fall. So, this means that more temperature extremes are ahead of us. Instead of it dropping from 70 degrees to 3 degrees, we can expect drops from near 80 degrees to 20 degrees sometime next month, and there will be more chances for snow!

Great weather is in today's forecast even though it will likely stay in the 20s and below freezing. High pressure is settling in over us in the next few hours and this will make the winds get very light.

A sunny & calmer day

The jet stream will begin coming off of the Pacific next week and this will provide the conditions for a few much warmer days, and they are in our Super 10-Day forecast.

Upper Level Flow Valid Next Thursday

On this upper-level flow forecast, around 18,000 feet above us, you can see the flow coming off of the Pacific Ocean. There is a ridge forecast to track into the middle of the nation later in the week, and this will help provide the conditions for the big warm-up.

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day sharing this weather experience and reading the weather blog. Have a great day!

Gary