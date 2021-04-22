Weather Blog - Coldest Temperature Of The Day Is Just After Sunrise

Good morning bloggers,

Did you know that the coldest temperature on most mornings will be around 15 to 30 minutes after sunrise. Why? When the sun sets, radiational cooling begins, which is the heat of the day radiating back out to space. When it is clouds, that radiating warmer air will bounce off the clouds and keep temperatures warmer. When the sky is clear, the winds are light, and high pressure is overhead, like last night, the temperatures will continue to cool all the way until around 15 to 30 minutes after sunrise. The sun will take around that long to begin doing its great job of warming us up. So, the temperatures reach their coldest point just after sunrise on most mornings.

Last Freeze

The temperature dropped to 30° in Kansas City this morning. There were pockets of cold air all around us that may have had temperatures drop below 25 degrees. The sun is now doing its job and it was already up to 32 degrees at 7:30 AM.

Upper Level Flow Valid Next Tuesday

This map above shows the developing weather pattern for next week. There is another Polar Vortex feature over Canada that is forecast to shift into western Canada. And, there is a storm developing over the southwestern United States. This will lead to a set up for thunderstorms around Tuesday into Tuesday night in Kansas City. The risk of severe weather still appears it will once again be higher east and south of KC, and we will monitor this set up for any changes as this risk approaches.

Surface Forecast Valid 7 PM Tuesday

This set up will look a bit different from day to day as it approaches. We will discuss this set up a lot more by later this weekend into early next week. In the mean time we have this developing storm:

Surface Forecast Valid This Evening

By this evening, a few showers and possibly a few weak thunderstorms will be developing over eastern Kansas. There is a 60% chance of some rain as we get closer to sunset. And, then this set up develops for Friday, below:

Surface Forecast Valid Friday Evening

It appears that KC will be on the far northern edge of a developing area of thunderstorms. The severe weather risk will be well south of us.

For today, expect mostly sunny this morning to be followed by increasing clouds and that 60% chance of rain this evening. I hope everyone has a great start to your day and we will go in-depth with KC's most accurate forecast on 41 Action News tonight!

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the Gabbing With Gary blog.

