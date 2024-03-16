Weather Blog: Dry through Wednesday, then Changes

Good Saturday bloggers,

We are tracking two cold fronts through Wednesday with little to no precipitation. Then we will be tracking two storm systems with the potential to bring quite a bit of precipitation.

During the last 10 days we saw two storm systems as well. One brought a nice rain south of the river while the second one brought heavy rain and large hail north of the river.

So, this has helped out after a very dry February. Northern Missouri really needed the rain.

Jeff Penner

There was a little to much of a good thing from Smithville to Excelsior Springs to Braymer where 3"-5" of rain occurred. But, it was needed and we will need more as we go into Spring. In April we need about 1" per week while May and June we need around 1.50"-2" per week to keep the yard green.

Details on this interesting March pattern are in the 5 minute video below.

