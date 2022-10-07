Weather Blog - Freeze Warning & Frost Advisory Tonight

Good morning bloggers,

A Freeze Warning is in effect for northern Missouri and a Frost Advisory is in effect for Kansas City! The average first freeze in Kansas City is October 28th, so if we have a freeze tonight it would almost three weeks early. The record is 25° in the year 2000, so we won't be breaking any records tonight.

Frost & Freeze Advisories

High pressure is settling in overhead. The air sinks in the middle of these surface high pressure areas, and the wind blows away from the center. The wind is usually very light or calm near the center, and with our region near the center it will be a gorgeous day for football on Saturday in Lawrence, KS.

Surface Forecast Valid Saturday Morning

The undefeated Kansas Jayhawks will be hosting TCU on Saturday and College Gameday is in Lawrence tomorrow morning. Jayhawk fans are likely pinching themselves to make sure this is real. It is, and if they beat TCU Saturday they will be 6-0. What? YEP! Good luck Jayhawks.

Our weather continues to be dry and the drought is worsening. We will look ahead into this developing fall pattern in the next few days. For today, there will be a few bands of clouds, breezy, and cool with temperatures between 55-60 degrees this afternoon.

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog and sharing in this weather experience. Have a great day!

Gary