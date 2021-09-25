Watch
Weather Blog: Great weather, heating up, changes

Jeff Penner
Posted at 8:35 AM, Sep 25, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Saturday bloggers,

We had a super Saturday sunrise! Not a cloud in the sky.

Sunrise today is 7:10 AM, sunset is 7:10 PM. 12 hours of day & night. We lose almost 3 hours of daylight by the first day of winter. Then, daylight increases all the way until June 21, 2022, the first day of summer. June 21st we have 14 hours and 55 minutes of daylight. Sunrise is 5:52 AM with sunset at 8:47 PM.

2.jpg

We are in for some great weather today with highs in the 70s. The E.O.I (Eat Outside Index) will be a 10 for lunch and dinner.

It heats up for Sunday through Tuesday followed by some changes.

Details are in the six minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.

