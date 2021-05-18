Weather Blog: Increasing Rain & Thunderstorm Chances, then a Change

Good Tuesday bloggers,

We are having a break in the rain and thunderstorm chances, but they will return tonight. Hopefully, the widespread, baseball canceling, rain will hold off until after 10 PM-midnight so the Monarchs and Royals can get their games in.

The chance of rain is 10% through 7 PM and then increases to 50% between 7 PM and midnight. The showers and thunderstorms between 7 PM and midnight or 7 PM and 10 PM look to be more scattered. The Monarchs and Royals will be cutting it close and if you are headed to the games, keep an eye to the sky.

Once the more widespread rain arrives tonight, it opens the flood gates, no pun intended, to many rounds of rain and thunderstorms.

Jeff Penner

If you love the rain and/or you love summer like weather, you will love the next 5-7 days. Your lawn is loving this weather with rain, cool, humid then warm. You can hear the grass grow every time the rain lets up.

When is the soonest you can mow your yard so you don't have to rent a tractor? Today is possible, but the yards are a bit swampy. Signs of better mowing weather are showing up this weekend, but by then you may need a tractor.

Jeff Penner

How much rain? Any severe weather? Any flash flooding?

The 6 minute video below answers those questions and more as we go into detail on this interesting May weather pattern.

Have a great rest of your week and stay healthy.