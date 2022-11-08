Watch Now
Weather Blog: Many changes in Weather Tuesday through Friday

Watch the latest forecast any time.
Posted at 12:18 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 13:25:47-05

Good election day bloggers,

If you are planning to vote this afternoon, you may have to deal with a few brief showers and thunderstorms. This is the first of numerous weather changes between today and Friday.



We are tracking a big warm up, strong cold front and chance of thunderstorms. We are also tracking a November tropical storm that may become the third November hurricane of 2022. That is most unusual.

The four-minute video below details all of the weather changes and the latest on Tropical Storm Nicole.

Have a great rest of your week and stay healthy.

