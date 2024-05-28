Weather Blog | May 28, 2019; end of week thunderstorm chances

Good Tuesday, bloggers —

Five years ago today, May 28, 2019, an EF4 tornado ripped through Linwood, Kansas.

It could have been much, much worse. As you can see, the tornado lifted as it crossed the populated areas of the Kansas City metro.

Jeff Penner

We were in continuous coverage. I was at home as I was working the next morning.

When I saw this on our station as the tornado was heading toward KC, I could hear my heart in my mouth! I was like wait, that is frighteningly wide.

After some analysis, we realized that the tornado was rain-wrapped, that rain was circling the tornado.

That being said, it was still an EF4 inside the rain.

Jeff Penner

I caught a pic of meteorologist Lindsey Anderson showing the rotation of the velocity product. You can see in my bad picture the well-defined red-green couplet.

Jeff Penner

This severe weather season, we have seen 35-40 tornadoes in our viewing area, but they have mainly been EF0-EF1 and brief.

We have also seen many 50-80 mph wind gusts.

So, this season has been no cakewalk, but we have not seen a big tornado. Let's hope that trend continues!

We have increasing thunderstorm chances at the end of this week.

Any severe weather?

Details on the next thunderstorm chances and what happened five years ago are in the 4-minute video below.

Have a great week.

Stay healthy.

—