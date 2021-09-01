Weather Blog - Meteorological Fall Begins Today

Good morning bloggers,

It is the first day of what we call Meteorological Fall. We separate the the seasons into three month increments. So, Autumn, or the fall season is considered to be September-October November, while Meteorological winter is considered December-January-February, with spring beginning on March 1. Astronomical fall, which lines up with the Autumnal Equinox, begins later this month on September 22nd. A lot is happening on that day, not the least of which is the sun setting at the North Pole. We will discuss this fact later this month, as it has a relationship to the very beginning process of the new LRC setting up. For now, just know that it is September! And, the month immediately began with a change. It has been a cloudy morning, a bit fall-like!

It is also August Statistics Day:

August Statistics

We just had a hot August with above average temperatures, and above average rainfall. Rainfall varied widely, however, and a few spots are a bit below average, while many are above. It was 90° or hotter more than half of the month, 16 days. It never dropped into the 50s during August. Cold fronts will be getting stronger this month. One of them is developing this weekend.

7 AM Friday

Two days from now, Friday morning, two fronts will be developing. The blue line, dashed line, shows a developing cold front. The red-dashed line shows a developing warm front. There will be a zone developing between these two developing boundaries. This zone will likely be a thunderstorm developing zone. The chance of rain will be quite high Friday into Saturday morning.

7 PM Friday

By Friday evening the fronts are organizing into a nearly stationary boundary, we call a stationary front. A stationary front is one that moving very slowly or stalled. Friday's forecast is suddenly quite difficult. Look at what happens by Saturday morning:

7 PM SATURDAY

A weak surface cyclone, or low pressure center develops on the stalled front. This will likely result in a more organized ares of thunderstorms. This is just now beginning to come into focus, so we will look at the new data and I will do my best to explain this set-up on the weather forecasts tonight.

Kansas City Weather Time-Line:

Today: Cloudy this morning. The sun will come out, mixed with the clouds, this afternoon. High: 83°

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 68°

Tomorrow: Morning clouds again. Partly cloudy in the afternoon and warmer. High: 86°

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and thunderstorms. For the Friday Night Lights there is a chance of thunderstorms. We will have to see how it sets up.

Thank you for sharing in this weather experience. Have a great Wednesday and watch KSHB-41 News for KC's most accurate and in-depth weather forecast.

Gary