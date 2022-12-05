Weather Blog: More active weather pattern, 2 precipitation chances

Good Monday bloggers,

Too bad it is not a victory Monday, but the Bengals seem to have our number. We will get them in the play-offs, if we face them.

Now to the weather. There is a forecast challenge today. The high clouds from the weekend exited to the east this morning. Now, low clouds are drifting north. They will stop moving north around I-70. So, this means it will be a few degrees warmer north.

Here is a look north around noon. It is mostly sunny with thinner clouds.

Jeff Penner

Here is a look south at noon from I-435 and 69 highway. You can see low clouds.

Jeff Penner

We are also tracking two chance of precipitation between Tuesday and Thursday.

Right now it looks like all rain. But, there is a small period tomorrow morning where slick spots could form.

Details are in the three-and-a-half minute video below.

Have a great week

Stay healthy