Weather Blog | Rainstorm begins Sunday, Thanksgiving week update

Good Sunday bloggers,

It has not measurably rained or snowed in 21 days. That is about to change as rain will be moving in around noon.

The day started with breaks in the clouds which allowed for a gorgeous Sunday sunrise. The cloud types were cirrus, altocumulus, altostratus and some stratocumulus.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

How long will the rain last? Will it affect Monday Night football? How much rain will your yard or farm receive? Will a second storm system bring snow during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend? What about travel weather?

There are many questions and we have answers, to the best of our ability, in the five-minute video below.

Have a great week ahead, stay healthy

Happy Thanksgiving.