Weather Blog: Severe thunderstorms to clear before total lunar eclipse

Good Sunday bloggers,

We have a lot going on today. We are tracking thunderstorms , some severe and a total lunar eclipse.

Fortunately, the thunderstorms will be long gone by the time the lunar eclipse begins.

Let's go through this.

This is Weather Track radar at 7:20 a.m. A line of thunderstorms was heading right into KC. 50-60 mph winds and quarter-size hail are possible with this line as it moves through between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Jeff Penner

Here was the line approaching the Legends and Kansas Speedway at 745 AM.

Jeff Penner

After this line there will be periods of rain and thunderstorms, with a much lower chance of any severe weather. The rain should end 2-5 PM, paving the way for a good view of the lunar eclipse.

Jeff Penner

Since we will be able to see the eclipse here are the details. The moon will be totally covered with it's orange, red hue from 10:28 PM to 11:53 PM.

Jeff Penner

Have a great rest of your weekend and week ahead.

Stay weather aware