Weather Blog: Shifting Weather Pattern

Good Tuesday bloggers,

The weather pattern is going to shift around the next 7 days. We will be close to several chances of thunderstorms and close to hot and dry as we get to the weekend.

As we discussed Monday, there are many locations that need rain around KC. The grass is turning brown across Olathe and Overland Park where just 36% of average rainfall has occurred the last 30 days. There are some locations, especially in Olathe and Overland Park that have not seen any measurable rain in 16 days.

At least if it is not going to rain, it might as well be comfortable. Lows this morning were in the 50s to low 60s across the area. The low did drop to 61° at KCI and not the 62° that is shown. Look at the lows in St. Joseph, MO, Hiawatha, KS and Lawrence, KS, 54° and 55° respectively.

Jeff Penner

We also still have thick smoke in our sky. Too bad this is the reason for pretty sunrises and sunsets. The smoke has been in our sky most of the summer and it will continue to be in our sky for much of the rest of the summer. Now, it will not be consistently thick like it has been.

Jeff Penner

Details on this shifting weather pattern are in the almost 6 minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week and stay healthy.