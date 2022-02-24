Watch
Weather Blog: Snow begins at 4 a.m.

Posted at 4:48 AM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 06:21:43-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good morning bloggers,

A band of light snow pulsed right over Kansas City between 4 and 5 a.m. The orange to red, changing to pink in the middle shows where this snow band formed, and it was nearly stationary when I was writing this blog entry at 4:45 a.m.

A band of snow

The green to yellow areas may be freezing drizzle or a very light mixture with light snow. The middle of this band will be the most likely area to have the heavier accumulation, and I am talking still under 1 inch.

I will update the blog shortly...

Thank you for sharing this weather experience and spending a few minutes reading the weather blog.

Gary

