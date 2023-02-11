Weather Blog: Super Super Bowl weekend weather, two storm systems

Good Super Bowl weekend bloggers,

The Chiefs are going to be in 3 of the last 4 Super Bowls which is amazing. Let's enjoy it.

We are in for some great weather this weekend. If the weather is a sign of how the Chiefs will do I feel pretty good.

In 2020 it was 65° on Super Bowl Sunday and the Chiefs won 31-20. In 2021 it was brutally cold with freezing drizzle and snow and the Chiefs lost 31-9.

Jeff Penner

Tomorrow the high will be around 60°. If history repeats, the Chiefs will come home champions!

After the great weather this weekend, we see changes as we will be tracking two storm systems.

The five minute video below details these next storm systems.

There is a drunk/texting while driving warning in memory of all those who have been injured or killed in drunk/texting while driving accidents. Nathan McDuffie was one who lost his life 30 years ago in a drunk driving accident.

Jeff Penner

Be safe and have a super weekend!

GO CHIEFS!