Weather Blog: Temperatures Going Up, Up & Away

The high on Saturday was 39° and it seemed like the middle of spring. Everyone was out enjoying the upper 30 degree weather. Well, if yesterday seemed like spring, today will feel like early summer and Monday will feel like a Caribbean vacation. Highs today will reach the low 50s and Monday we reach 60°.

Right now we are sitting at the 9th coldest February on record (records since 1889) with an average temperature of 23.6° which is 9 degrees below average. It will be interesting to see where we finish the month as the average high between today and Friday rises from 47° to 49° while the average low rises from 26° to 28°. This means we will be running 10-20 degrees above average the rest of the month.

Details on the warm up and a look at the first 10 days of March are in the five and a half minute video below.

