Weather Blog - The LRC predicted the February 17th snowstorm two months ago & a wild ten days is in the forecast

Good morning,

We just experienced the largest snowfall in eight years. Snowfall amounts, near Kansas City, ranged from 5" to around 1 foot of snow. The last time 7" of snow or more fell from a storm at KCI Airport was eight years ago. On February 4, 2014 7.5" was recorded at KCI:

Recent large snowfalls

A foot of snow fell over western Shawnee, KS yesterday. As many of you have been following the LRC and our predictions for two decades now, you won't be that surprised as we have made 100s of these predictions. Would it shock you that I actually predicted a foot of snow from this part of the cycling pattern on October 11th? Take a look at the October 11th blog:

October 11th Blog

From the blog over two months ago: "If this was deep into winter, this storm would be producing a foot of snow over parts of eastern Kansas, as we are in the comma head". As you can see, we were in the comma head of the October 11th storm, and we were in one again yesterday morning and right on cycle. And, in that October cycle there were thunderstorms that delayed the Chiefs/Bills game at Arrowhead, and we had thunderstorms again, almost at the exact same time of day, around 9 PM Wednesday night, and then the thundersnow in the morning.

If you remember, around two weeks ago, Jeff Penner wrote an extensive blog on the LRC specifically related to the prediction of yesterday's storm system. Here is the link to his blog entry: February 4th Weather Blog

Jeff broke down the LRC, and he accurately predicted why February 17th would be our next good chance of a winter storm. He showed what we had been tracking since that very wet storm in October. We predicted that when this part of the pattern cycles back through deep into winter, a foot of snow would fall. Well, a foot of snow did fall in eastern Kansas.

Wendy Baker reported 13" of snow and sent me this picture:

Picture by Wendy Baker

There were quite a few reports around western Shawnee, KS with amounts between 11" and 12", and Wendy's 13" bullseye.

So, fast forward to this week. We explained in the blog and on KSHB-41 News that if this disturbance holds together long enough, and we had high confidence it would because of our two-months tracking of this part of the pattern, then higher amounts of snow would be possible.

Then it got even more intense in the two days leading up to the storm. As many were saying the trend was south, and it was a bit south. We knew that the system would blast KC, predicted it, and then it happened. I even said on the air on the 6 PM newscast the night before that a foot of snow would be possible somewhere near KC.

Prediction for the next LRC cycle:

We also predicted the severe weather risks in the past two days. There were a couple of smaller tornadoes reported yesterday in Alabama. When this pattern cycles through between April 16th and April 24th we are predicting a major severe weather outbreak, and also a chance of snow that may target areas farther north for that winter part of this part of the pattern. Kansas City will likely have a tornado watch in this April cycle. There is a possibility of another chance of snow from that part of the. pattern, especially if the comma head once again forms over eastern, KS, but it is difficult to snow after April 15th (it did snow last year in mid-April).

Okay, so what is next? The pattern is right on schedule cycling according to the LRC, and our next chance of snow is also showin up. Oh my! We have a dramatic ten-days ahead of us. Here is a look at the very strong front at noon Monday:

Surface Forecast Valid Noon Monday

This will be an Arctic front on our doorstep and it may warm up close to 70 degrees Monday out ahead of this system. And, then next Thursday is like a twin sibling to yesterday's storm system:

Snow Next Thursday

The chance of snow is 70% next Thursday as it is another storm that fits the LRC perfectly, and we have also been tracking next week's pattern since it began in October as well.

The temperature forecast ride:

Today: It will be in the 60s just a few counties northwest of KC today as a southwest wind blows, but with the deep snow pack it will be hard to get out of the 30s today.

Saturday: A weak cold front moves through and it will likely keep us in the 30s

Sunday: A huge warm up with sunshine and southwest winds. High: 58°

Monday: It may get close to 70°

Tuesday: Much colder with a high of 29°

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. High of 19°

Thursday: A 70% chance of snow with some accumulation possible. High: 18°

So we are going from 4° this morning to 68° Monday back down to a high in the teens Wednesday and Thursday with some snow. Enjoy the ride!

Thank you for sharing in this weather experience and spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog. Have a great Friday Night In The Big Town!

Gary