Weather Blog - The March Weather Madness Continues

Good morning bloggers,

Kansas City misses the snow this morning, and most of the rain too. Look at Wichita, KS:

Wichita Snow

A storm system is producing areas of rain and snow this morning. Temperatures have been dropping in KC, but the snow is really way out west:

Radar

This storm system is producing significant weather, and the most significant is north, west, and east of KC. The precipitation is spinning around a storm system that will track overhead this afternoon. That back comma head, that is producing the snow, is moving our way. It will likely weaken before getting into KC, but for those of you west and far northwest of KC there will be some snow mixing in and possibly changing over like it did in Wichita.

We really need more rain. Look at the past 30 days, before this rain started:

Dry before yesterday

As you can see above, and the zoomed in version below, it has been dry. From near KC and to the south and east there has been near average rainfall and melted down snow, but from just northwest and west of KC and extending southwest in to Texas, it has been quite dry.

The past 30-days precipitation closer

Today's rain and snow out west of KC is a blessing for many of those dry areas. There is a second, and much larger storm system, that will spread rain into our region with heavy thunderstorms possible later in the day Monday into Tuesday, and again it may have some snow on the tail end over areas north and west of KC. It is something we will be tracking this weekend.

Kansas City Weather Time-Line:

Today: Heavy rain and snow northwest of KC with some accumulation possible way up northwest of St. Josesph. Farther south there will be lighter rainfall amounts and some spots will barely have more than enough to get the ground wet southeast of KC. Temperatures will be near 40 degrees, in the 38 to 43 degree range most of the day. It will be windy with north winds 15-25 mph.

Heavy rain and snow northwest of KC with some accumulation possible way up northwest of St. Josesph. Farther south there will be lighter rainfall amounts and some spots will barely have more than enough to get the ground wet southeast of KC. Temperatures will be near 40 degrees, in the 38 to 43 degree range most of the day. It will be windy with north winds 15-25 mph. Tonight: Decreasing clouds with a light freeze possible. Low: 32°

Decreasing clouds with a light freeze possible. Low: Saturday: Mostly sunny. Light northwest winds at 5-10 mph. A nice late winter day. High: 62°

Mostly sunny. Light northwest winds at 5-10 mph. A nice late winter day. High: Sunday: Sunny, windy, and warmer. South winds 15-30 mph. High: 74°

Sunny, windy, and warmer. South winds 15-30 mph. High: Monday: Cloudy with a 100% chance of rain and thunderstorms by the end of the day. Windy with southeast winds 15-30 mph. High: 64°

Thank you for sharing in this weather experience and spending a few minutes of your day reading the blog. It's FRIDAY!

Gary