Weather Blog | Next severe weather threat, plus flood threat

Posted at 8:46 AM, Apr 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-27 09:54:31-04

Good Saturday bloggers,

Here we go again. We are in for several rounds of rain and thunderstorms later today and tonight into Sunday. The threats for severe weather and flash flooding are there.

Here is an image of our Powercast at 10 p.m. tonight depicting one of many rounds of thunderstorms.

Here is a map showing the chance of seeing a tornado within 25 miles of a location.

Here is a map of a Flood Watch that is in effect today into Sunday from Omaha to Dallas.

Here is a summary of the weather forecast today and tomorrow.

We will explain all of these maps and more in the six-and-a-half minute video below.
Stay healthy and stay with KSHB 41 and we'll keep you advised.

Have a great weekend, be safe.

