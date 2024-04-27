Weather Blog | Next severe weather threat, plus flood threat

Good Saturday bloggers,

Here we go again. We are in for several rounds of rain and thunderstorms later today and tonight into Sunday. The threats for severe weather and flash flooding are there.

Here is an image of our Powercast at 10 p.m. tonight depicting one of many rounds of thunderstorms.

Jeff Penner

Here is a map showing the chance of seeing a tornado within 25 miles of a location.

Jeff Penner

Here is a map of a Flood Watch that is in effect today into Sunday from Omaha to Dallas.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Here is a summary of the weather forecast today and tomorrow.

Jeff Penner

We will explain all of these maps and more in the six-and-a-half minute video below.

Have a great weekend, be safe.

Have a great weekend, be safe.