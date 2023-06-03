Watch Now
Weather Blog: The Weather is moving "Backwards"

Jeff Penner
Posted at 8:52 AM, Jun 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-03 11:11:22-04

Good Saturday bloggers,

After several days where we have seen daily scattered showers and thunderstorms, some yards and farms received the rain they needed, while many have not.

We continue to have daily chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms, but some days will see more, some days much less.

We are not seeing any widespread rain in the forecast as our weather has been moving backwards. That is systems have been mostly tracking east to west and this is not conducive to seeing widespread rain.

Now, we can get widespread rain from the east, and we have seen east to west flow before. But, this has been going on for awhile.

What is going on? When is our next chance of widespread rain and thunderstorms?

In the five minute video below is an explanation and an answer to the questions.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.

