Weather Blog: The Week Ahead...Heavy Rain & T-Storms for Some Locations

Happy Father's Day!

It was another beautiful sunrise as the sun was shining off clouds from the anvils of thunderstorms in eastern Kansas.

Jeff Penner

These rain and thunderstorms are tracking east, but the area is trying to fall apart before it gets to KC. Some rain may limp in. Otherwise, it will be a hot and humid afternoon.

The last 3 days there is a well defined hole where the rain refuses to move in. That area extends from KC to southeast Kansas. 1"-4" of rain has occurred from east of Warsaw, MO to Richmond, MO to around St. Joseph, MO to northcentral Kansas.

Jeff Penner

The map below shows the upper level flow that is becoming responsible for this rainfall pattern. What is going on? How long will it last?

Jeff Penner

Details are in the 6 minute video below.

