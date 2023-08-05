Weather Blog: Tracking an August Cold Front

Good Saturday bloggers,

Our atypical August weather pattern continues as we track cold fronts and more thunderstorm chances. The cold fronts are going to make for some awesome August weather in between thunderstorm chances.

The last 30 days have been good for the very dry and drought conditions that rapidly increased during May and June. Usually, it is the other way around. A hot and dry July after wet May and June months. But, we know there is nothing normal or usual about our weather.

The 7"-11" of rain that fell across central and eastern Missouri has occurred mostly during the last 5-7 days! Otherwise, most locations have seen average to a bit above average rainfall. Locations across east central Kansas saw less rain, but these locations were doing pretty good with rainfall before the last 30 days.

What is next?

Details are in the 5 minute video below.

