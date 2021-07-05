Weather Blog: Two Cold Fronts the next 5 Days

Good Monday bloggers,

I hope you had a great and safe 4th of July weekend. The weather was most cooperative.

The weather was also perfect for the KC Air Show. My son, who is obsessed with trains, wanted to get a picture with the Blue Angles flying over a train in Gardner, KS. He came up with this idea when we found out the air show was at New Century airport. He knew and we knew the chance of that is 1 in a million!

Well, all I can say is the stars aligned and he got the pic. We are shocked. The pic looks photo shopped, but I was there. I know it is not.

Great picture Skyler.

Skyler Penner

Now, onto the forecast. The topsoil can dry out fast this time of year, so some yards and farms will need some rain the next 5-7 days. We are tracking two cold fronts between Wednesday and Saturday, so rain is possible.

Let's go day by day and we will update Tropical Storm Elsa as well.

TUESDAY:

It will be mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs around 90. The wind will be south-southwest at 5-15 mph.

Jeff Penner

WEDNESDAY:

The first cold front will drift northwest to southeast across the region from morning to evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will form and dissipate and form along and ahead of the front all day as it drifts southeast. Some locations will see a quick .10" to 1" while others do not get a drop. Highs will be in the 80s.

Jeff Penner

THURSDAY:

It will be a nice summer day with lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s. The humidity will be a bit lower as well. The wind will be east-southeast at 5-15 mph.

Jeff Penner

FRIDAY:

The front is timed for later in the day and at night. So, right now it looks like Friday will be partly to mostly sunny, breezy (Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph), hot and humid with highs 90°-95°.

The chance of thunderstorms increases during the evening, especially across northern Missouri.

Jeff Penner

FRIDAY NIGHT:

If the thunderstorms get big enough Friday evening they will head south during the night to the I-70 corridor. Flash flooding and some severe weather will be possible with this set up Friday and Friday night for all locations.

Jeff Penner

SATURDAY:

A small system is trying to evolve. If this happens, then Saturday will see lots of clouds and more chances of showers and thunderstorms. It looks like the cold front will be south, so the heaviest rain and possible severe weather will shift to the I-44 corridor.

All of this is not set yet and we will update this through the week.

Jeff Penner

TROPICAL STORM ELSA:

As of 5 PM Monday, Elsa was a tropical storm over western Cuba with 50 mph winds. The land of Cuba is weakening Elsa as it moves northwest at 14 mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see Elsa turn north and then northeast as it stays just west of Florida. It will make landfall between Tampa and Jacksonville Tuesday night into early Wednesday as a tropical storm with 60-73 mph winds. It will bring rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms to Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas as it races by Wednesday-Thursday, clipping Alabama. It will weaken to a tropical depression on land, possibly becoming a tropical storm again Friday as it enters the Atlantic, racing to the north Atlantic.

Jeff Penner

Have a great week and stay healthy.