Weather Blog | Update on Christmas storm

Merry Christmas Eve bloggers,

We are tracking a rather large storm system for the Christmas holiday. It is forming today and will not exit the middle of the U.S. until Wednesday.

We are in for a rainy and unseasonably warm Christmas Eve. The rainfall may break a record — the record rainfall on Christmas Eve in the KC area is 1.65", set in 1895.

There is a blizzard warning in Nebraska as it rains at International Falls, Minnesota, which is on the Canadian border.

It is a battle between the "Heat Miser" and "Cold Miser." Yes, I am old enough to remember them. And, yes, my train-fanatic son has train cars for the Misers!

The "Heat Miser" is winning this year, as most locations will be too warm for snow.

Jeff Penner

What is going on?

Details are in the five-and-a-half-minute video below.

Have a Merry Christmas.

Stay healthy.

Please DO NOT drink/text drive as there is a Drunk/Texting while driving warning in effect.

This is in memory of all who have been injured or killed in drunk/texting while driving accidents. We started showing this over 30 years ago in memory of Nathan McDuffie, who lost his life in a drunk driving accident.