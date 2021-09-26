Weather Blog: We need the rain & rain chances are showing up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Chiefs Sunday bloggers,

It's Chiefs game day! They need to get back in the win column ASAP! I believe they will, but it will be a tough and close game. My prediction is Chiefs 34-31. The high will be Travis Kelce's number, 87. That has to count for something, right?

We will talk more about the tropics in the video below, but we do have a major hurricane in the Atlantic ocean.

Jeff Penner

Now to our weather. There is little change to the forecast today through Tuesday. There are several changes Wednesday into next weekend.

We need the rain, as so far this month we have seen 2.10". 1.85" of that total occurred from Sept. 2 to 4. Average through today's date is 3.41", average for the month is 4.04". We have a chance to make up some ground before Oct. 1.

Jeff Penner

Details on the next rain chance and the tropics are in the 7 minute video below.

Have a great week ahead, stay healthy and GO CHIEFS!