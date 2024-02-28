Watch Now
Weather Blog: Wow! What is Next?

Jeff Penner
Posted at 8:37 AM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 09:37:33-05

Good Wednesday bloggers,

Wow! What an 18 hours of weather from 70s and 80s to thundersnow in 8 hours then down to 10-15 degrees with wind chill values as low as -5 in 18 hours. This was the 3rd biggest temperature drop in the Downtown Airport history and the 4th biggest spread in temperature from high to low at KCI.

We look back at this extreme weather event and look ahead to what is next in the 5 minute video below.

A hint: The 70s return by Saturday.

Have a great rest of your week.
Stay healthy.

