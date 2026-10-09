KSHB 41 Weather Blog | A summer-like October weekend ahead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's October, but it feels like summer. You can plan on leaving your fall sweaters in your closet this weekend with warm weather continuing into next week.

Highs will reach the 80s once again Friday, with sunshine and low humidity. Not too different from the weather we've had for most of the week so far.

Comfortable temperatures in the 60s and 70s return after sunset Friday evening.

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Although Kansas City's weather is quiet, it's very active to our southeast. Hurricane Isaias is expected to make landfall along the Florida Panhandle on Friday night as a Category 3 storm.

Isaias is the first hurricane of the 2026 season, making it the latest first hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic Basin.

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Once Isaias makes landfall, it will continue to track north. Once it hits Tennessee, it will begin to shift northeast.

Because of this, the biggest impact Kansas City will likely see from this system is just a few high clouds over the weekend. All of the rain will likely stay to our east.

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Outside of a few extra clouds on Sunday, you can plan on sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s over the weekend.

Humidity will remain low, with little to no rain chances. Not exactly feeling like fall, but it shouldn't feel too uncomfortable.

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Kansas City's next cold front will likely arrive late Monday night into Tuesday. This will bring temperatures back into the 70s, and off and on rain chances lasting into Thursday.

After that, real fall-like weather will make a return with highs in the low 60s and dry conditions expected next weekend.

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After our current stretch of dry weather, we could see up to one to two inches of rain throughout midweek.

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Getting closer to the end of the month, you can plan on typical October weather with near-average highs around the mid 60s for that stretch.

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You can also expect drier-than-average conditions for the week of Oct. 17 through the 23.

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Have a question about the forecast? I'd love to hear it! Reach out to me, and I'll answer your questions in this weather blog.

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Have a great weekend!

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